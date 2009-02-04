Does The Media Diss Michelle Obama?

From MichelleObamawatch.com

I can only imagine what Sojourner Truth felt just moments before she mustered the strength to ask, And Ain’t I a Woman? Her words tell us that she lived during a time that turned a death ear of the enslavement of human beings while protecting the virtue of white women by denying them voting rights.

That man over there says that women need to be helped into carriages, and lifted over ditches, and to have the best place everywhere. Nobody ever helps me into carriages, or over mud-puddles, or gives me any best place! And ain’t I a woman?

In uttering these words, Sojourner Truth made it it crystal clear that although female by gender, her race did not garner the same privilege, protection, or respect in which white women had come to and still enjoy. That was in 1851, and now 157 years later, the question remains “Ain’t I a Woman”? Yet, to that question, writers like Mike Alvear for Huffington Post answer it with a resounding NO when referencing First Lady Michelle Obama.

Recently, many of MOWers voiced outrage over HP’s continued practice of referring to Sasha Obama as “sassy” – a characteristic that many felt to be demeaning with racial undertones. Shortly after, this writer found herself engaged in a debate regarding a photo caption by Bauer Griffin referencing then President-elect Obama’s wife and daughters as “his [Obama’s] gals”. But all that pales by comparison after reading Mike Alvear’s recent and utterly disgusting confession regarding for First Lady Michelle Obama.

In what could be considered within the psycho-therapeutic world as a classic example of voyeurism, Alvear, host of HBO’s The Sex Inspectors, provides commentary not even fit for a cheap paperback novel or men’s magazine. He suggests graphic and leud detail the intimacy between the President and First Lady. The very first paragraph sets the tone for the entire article:

I’m guessing the sex is so hot when the Obamas are done, the Bidens light a cigarette. For the first time in years, the White House bedroom is going to see more action than Clinton’s Oval Office. Baby got back and it brought monogamy with it. Barack and Michelle are doing for fidelity what Clinton did with infidelity – make us cover our eyes and peek through our fingers.

