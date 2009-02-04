Rihanna: The Newest Star With A Lawsuit

Looks like Rihanna’s the newest singer accused of stealing music from someone else. Says AFP,

Cameroonian singer Manu Dibango lodged a lawsuit against king of pop Michael Jackson and R’n’B diva Rihanna at a Paris court on Tuesday, claiming they stole a hook from one of his songs.

French judges will decide on February 17 whether to allow the 75-year-old African’s case against the artists to be heard. He is reportedly seeking 500,000 euros in damages.

Jackson had already accepted that parts of Dibango’s 1972 “Soul Makossa” were used on the track “Wanna be Startin’ Something” on the 1983 album “Thriller,” and the singers had reached a financial settlement.

But in 2007, Rihanna — apparently in good faith — obtained Jackson’s permission to use the same section of melody on her hit single “Please don’t stop the music,” without also contacting the original artist Dibango.

Separately, Paris-based Dibango’s lawyers have asked the French courts to block record labels Sony BMG, EMI and Warner from receiving any income from the records until the matter is settled.