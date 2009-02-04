4 Ways To Stick To Your Diet

[From EatingWell Magazine]

My biggest diet downfall is tortilla chips. The problem isn’t so much that chips are unhealthy, it’s that I don’t stop at one serving. Or two.

For a time, I tried to keep the chips out of the house but that wasn’t really fair to my husband, Jon. Plus, I missed them.

So I figured out that I could enjoy my chips without going overboard by pairing them with yummy, low-cal Chile Con Queso. It may seem counter-intuitive that eating more would help me to eat less.

But it works for me-and here’s why: Grabbing a couple of chips on the fly always results in eating a few more chips… until I’ve eaten three or four times what I should. But my chip-and-dip combo is a legitimate “snack.” I measure out a portion of the dip-a quarter cup, which has only 84 calories-and count out one serving of chips. Putting it all on a plate (where I can see it) makes me accountable in the same way that writing down what you eat does.

Not everyone has an issue with chips. For you, maybe it’s chocolate or ice cream. Everyone has her or his unique eating “triggers” (some food, some situations) but there are easy ways to stop cheating on your diet. Here are other triggers that I commonly encounter when I’m counseling people to lose weight. If your weakness is……

To find out four main dieting vices and how to help nip them in the bud, click here!

Also On HelloBeautiful: