Would You Cheat… For The Kids?

[From The Frisky]

I thought I had heard every excuse for cheating-it’s payback, my needs aren’t being met, I was drunk, etc.-but this excuse takes the cake. A woman revealed to an acquaintance that she is cheating for her kids. Yep, you read that right. She’s not planning on staying in her marriage, so she’s trying to find a daddy replacement for her children before kicking their jerky father to curb.

This woman thinks kids need two parents, an idea that has merit. But what she’s also saying is that a woman needs a man around at all times, a single parent can’t provide for a child like a couple can and that it’s okay to be dishonest…

Would you cheat for your kids?

