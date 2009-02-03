CLOSE
Home

3 Things Every Stylish Woman Should Own

Leave a comment

It’s better to be a stylish woman than a fashionable one. Here are the Top 3 items that should be living in your closet:

Trench coat

A stylish trench coat is classic and it goes with everything, what is more, you can wear it everywhere, it will make a pretty and nice lady out of you.

Little Black dress

Wearing a classic little black dress you will never become a victim of fashion since it is not a whim but a must.

Cardigan

A cardigan will look great both at a business meeting and at a casual party.

fashion , must haves , Stylish

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close