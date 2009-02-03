3 Things Every Stylish Woman Should Own

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

It’s better to be a stylish woman than a fashionable one. Here are the Top 3 items that should be living in your closet:

Trench coat

A stylish trench coat is classic and it goes with everything, what is more, you can wear it everywhere, it will make a pretty and nice lady out of you.

Little Black dress

Wearing a classic little black dress you will never become a victim of fashion since it is not a whim but a must.

Cardigan

A cardigan will look great both at a business meeting and at a casual party.

Also On HelloBeautiful: