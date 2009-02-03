3 Things Every Stylish Woman Should Own

It’s better to be a stylish woman than a fashionable one. Here are the Top 3 items that should be living in your closet:
Trench coat
A stylish trench coat is classic and it goes with everything, what is more, you can wear it everywhere, it will make a pretty and nice lady out of you.
Little Black dress
Wearing a classic little black dress you will never become a victim of fashion since it is not a whim but a must.
Cardigan
A cardigan will look great both at a business meeting and at a casual party.
