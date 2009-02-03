How To: JHud’s Superbowl Make-Up

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Jennifer Hudson looked gorgeous and fresh-faced at the Superbowl on Sunday. Want to re-create her look?

Here’s how:

1. Start by applying a creamy foundation (like MAC Select Moistureblend) with a sponge or synthetic brush.

2. Outline the top and bottom lash lines by picking a liquid liner that allows a very thin line, such as Vincent Longo Vibrant Eye in Nerino.

3. Choose shadows in complementary hues, both light and darker. Since I used three shades for my look, the NP Set Eye Palette in Atlanta Plum works wonderfully.

4. Start with the lightest shade and sweep from the base of the eyelid to the browbone. After that, take a darker color and blend in the crease of each eye.

5. Next, use the darkest color to make a horizontal “V” shape on the outer and inner thirds of your eyelid. (Make sure to blend the colors well.)

6. Smudge shadow into the bottom lash line, if desired. Apply your favorite lengthening mascara, like L’Oreal Lash Out.

7. Line lips with a pencil slightly darker than the lipstick you’ll use. For example, the Too Faced Luster Liner in Caspian would work well before before filling in with the glossy LipFusion in Beauty, which offers a touch of color along with re-plumping formula.

8. Finally, a light touch of blush (Black Radiance in Soft Honey) can bring definition to cheekbones.

9. You can’t tell here, but I noticed Jennifer also wore black nail polish as she held onto the microphone last night – I’m digging OPI’s nail lacquer in Black Onyx to finish out this look.

