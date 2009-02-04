Want To Save $$? Make Homemade Cleaners

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Why splurge on store-bought items when you can use what’s already in your home.

(From apartmenttherapy.com)

Olive oil removes glue residue and makes a good substitute for oil-finish wood cleaners. (Just make sure not to use oil on stained or antique wood)

Hot sauce makes a great copper cleaner. Just rub it in, rinse, and polish with a rag. (Lemon juice also works)

Baking Soda’s many uses include cleaning silver, deodorizing, and declogging a drain.

Lemons are another all-purpose cleaner, great for removing lime scale, cleaning windows, and removing ink spots.

White Vinegar is very useful as a cleaner and disinfectant. Dilute it with 50% water to make an all-purpose cleaner.

Toothpaste works well for cleaning chrome and enamel sinks.

