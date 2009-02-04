Want To Save $$? Make Homemade Cleaners

Why splurge on store-bought items when you can use what’s already in your home.
(From apartmenttherapy.com)
Olive oil removes glue residue and makes a good substitute for oil-finish wood cleaners. (Just make sure not to use oil on stained or antique wood)
Hot sauce makes a great copper cleaner. Just rub it in, rinse, and polish with a rag. (Lemon juice also works)
Baking Soda’s many uses include cleaning silver, deodorizing, and declogging a drain.
Lemons are another all-purpose cleaner, great for removing lime scale, cleaning windows, and removing ink spots.
White Vinegar is very useful as a cleaner and disinfectant. Dilute it with 50% water to make an all-purpose cleaner.
Toothpaste works well for cleaning chrome and enamel sinks.