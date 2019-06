Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

I’m all about relaxing and enjoying the lazy, hazy days of summer. So imagine my reaction when I came upon this this lovely number at Trendir.com.

This stunner is made by a Spanish company called Point, and yes – it is definitely on point!!! You can chill by your lonesome or share with a friend.

Now, I wonder if the pool comes with the chair…

New Atmosphera outdoor sofa, price available upon request, point.es

