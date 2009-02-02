Most Embarrassing Sex Moments

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Whether it’s an “ouch!” or an “oops,” we’ve all had an awkward, embarrassing moment in bed. Ever notice how bedroom blunders rarely make it to the “big screen?” Nothing goes wrong, ever, or so we’re made to believe…. until we find ourselves in that unexpected real-life experience that kills the erotic scene. I say when that happens just laugh it off and move on.

The awesome ladies of Frangela — Frances Callier and Angela V. Shelton — certainly have had their share of awkward moments in the sack, and they’re here to share:

Tell us about your most embarrassing moment in bed.

