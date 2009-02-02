Valentine’s Day Special: Is Your Bedroom Ready for Romance?

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, let’s take a look at our bedrooms, particularly if you’re expecting champagne, roses, and maybe a little something extra on that special night.

(From apartmenttherapy.com)

Declutter: A clean bedroom is the best turn-on. Keep your night tables clear, your sheets clean and your bed made.

Bedding: Whether your sheets are white or coloured, high thread count or t-shirt material, make sure they’re clean and soft to the touch. We indulge and take our sheets to be cleaned and pressed once a week; we love slipping into freshly ironed sheets.

Lighting: Bringing down the lights instantly ups the romance. Uplights are one option or you might try putting your lights on dimmers (you can buy plug in adapters at your local hardware store). And, okay, we admit it, we like pink bulbs. Do your bedside lamps use CFLs? Try lining your lampshades with gold paper to counteract their harsh glow. Candles are another way to layer in light. Try scented candles while you’re at it.

A rug: Bearskin maybe over the top but whether it’s your feet or your back (it’s nice to have options), a rug next to your bed is a must.

Privacy: Don’t let the outside world intrude on your private time. To block out light, try blackout curtains. And, if you have children or roommates, consider a lock on your bedroom door.

Colour: Flatter your skin’s tones with colours that make it glow. Stay away from anything green or yellow. Try pinks, peaches, grays, blues and browns.

Music: Whether it’s an IPod doc or something more complex, let the music play. Even better if you create a special soundtrack.

Scents: Try scented candles or spraying your sheets with a linen spray. Flowers add a subtle fragrance, a welcome spot of colour and touch of luxury.

Ladies

