CLOSE
Home

Oprah Names New President

Leave a comment

Oprah Winfrey recently tapped former MTV President, Christina Norman as CEO to run her Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN). The former MTV president will take over business and creative aspects of the network on February 17, and will be based in Los Angeles.

Winfrey, turned 55 on Thursday,

Christina Norman , Oprah Winfrey , Oprah Winfrey Network

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close