Oprah Names New President

Oprah Winfrey recently tapped former MTV President, Christina Norman as CEO to run her Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN). The former MTV president will take over business and creative aspects of the network on February 17, and will be based in Los Angeles.
Winfrey, turned 55 on Thursday,
