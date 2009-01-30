Can This New Lip Gloss Help You Lose Weight?

[From Daily Mail]

If only thin hips were a lick away. Well, a new lip gloss Huge Lips, Skinny Hips, £18, claims it will help you get a slimmer figure and a plumper pout.

The brainchild of beauty insider and author Karen Robinovitz and created by cosmetics company Purple Lab, this is not your usual run-of-the-mill lippy.

It features Hoodia Gordonii extract, derived from the plant found in South Africa and Namibia, which has been used for centuries for its appetite suppressing benefits.

Find out more about this product, and where to buy it, here!

Also On HelloBeautiful: