Can This New Lip Gloss Help You Lose Weight?

If only thin hips were a lick away. Well, a new lip gloss Huge Lips, Skinny Hips, £18, claims it will help you get a slimmer figure and a plumper pout.

The brainchild of beauty insider and author Karen Robinovitz and created by cosmetics company Purple Lab, this is not your usual run-of-the-mill lippy.

It features Hoodia Gordonii extract, derived from the plant found in South Africa and Namibia, which has been used for centuries for its appetite suppressing benefits.

