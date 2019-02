Multi-platinum GRAMMY award winning artist Toni Braxton will sit down with Wendy Williams today to discuss her new album and perform her new single “Make My Heart” for the first time.

Listen to the track below:

Want more Toni? Check out her live webchat TODAY at 4:30PM EST. Log on to www.tonibraxton.com

Toni Braxton: “Girl My Hair Burned Out”

Toni teams up with other celebs for “We Are The World” remake