Why Are Whitney And Ray J Fighting?

According to the National Inquirer Whitney Houston flipped out on Ray J from doing his new reality show.

Here’s a piece of their report:

Whitney is on the warpath because Ray J agreed to do this dating show even after she asked him not to, revealed a close friend. She knows he’s a hound dog.

And why is Whitney so angry?

Ray J told Whitney he was doing the show for the exposure and the money and that as soon as it was over, they would be back to normal, said the friend.

He downplayed the sexy aspects to Whitney, but recently she’s started seeing promos for it and it’s not at all the way Ray described it to her.

There were girls bumping and grinding on Ray. She saw him kissing another girl and in bed with yet another girl who’s on top of him.

Maybe Ray’s show will be interesting.

