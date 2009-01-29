Wife Of NFL Star Catches Him Cheating And Catches A Case

Deborah Bennett, Senior Editor
Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.
You can’t make this stuff up– NFL player Richard Seymour of the New England Patriots was cheating on his wife, got caught and his wife ends up in jail. According to mediatakeout.com, Seymour’s wife Tanya was just arrested and charged with LYNCHING!!!!
Read the full story here.
Also On HelloBeautiful: