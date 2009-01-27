Energy Savvy Space Heater

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Heat up your home and look good while doing it with this Eco Convection energy saving space heater.

This energy-saving unit only asks for a little over an inch-thick diameter area of wall space when mounted, and is less than two feet square. It’s also easy to hang, and can be painted to match your wall color. Just one of these will heat up to 120 square feet of space, too!

When you purchase this space heater you it comes with a bonus Gaiam’s Simple Steps to a Greener Home DVD (69 minutes). $158 at gaiam.com

