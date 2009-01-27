CLOSE
Energy Savvy Space Heater

Heat up your home and look good while doing it with this Eco Convection energy saving space heater.

This energy-saving unit only asks for a little over an inch-thick diameter area of wall space when mounted, and is less than two feet square. It’s also easy to hang, and can be painted to match your wall color. Just one of these will heat up to 120 square feet of space, too!

When you purchase this space heater you it comes with a bonus Gaiam’s Simple Steps to a Greener Home DVD (69 minutes).  $158 at gaiam.com

