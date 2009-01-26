Aretha Gives Obama Extra Love

[From Essence.com]

Legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin did more for President Obama than just sing “My Country ‘Tis of Thee” during the inauguration. Franklin gave President Obama a blue box during the festivities. We’ve just learned that inside the box were 17 sermons by her father, the Reverend Dr. C.L. Franklin, who preached for 38 years at the New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit. She also gave him an autographed copy of Dr. Franklin’s biography, “Singing in a Strange Land” by Nick Salvatore and a small Bible engraved with a personal message.

The Queen of Soul didn’t forget about the First Lady. She presented her with a gold brooch with white diamonds while her 15-year-old grandson gave Sasha and Malia a collection of Gospel/Christian Hip-Hop music.

