Win Michelle Obama’s Fabulous Looks!

From Momlogic.com

 

Momlogic thinks you’re a First Lady, too. That’s why we are giving away Michelle Obama’s beautiful inauguration looks, plus a $500 celebrity makeover!

Michelle Obama wore a gorgeous white Jason Wu gown on Inauguration Night and an elegant Isabel Toledo dress with matching coat during the swearing-in ceremony. Did you love her looks as much as we did?

Well, you’re in luck!

Famed ABS designer Allen Schwartz, who has recreated the most coveted dresses on the red carpet, has designed Michelle’s looks and is giving them away exclusively to momlogic readers!

Want to win? Click her to enter at Momlogic.com.

For more contest on HelloBeautiful.com click here.

