Obsessed: Beyonce’s New Movie Poster

Here’s the official poster for Beyonce’s new movie “Obsessed.” B plays the hot wife of Idris Elba, who is being stalked by Heroes hottie Ali Larter.

Beyonce and Mathew Knowles will executive produce the film.

