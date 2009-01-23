FANTASY FRIDAY: Ducati 999S Motorcycle

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

I took my first motorcycle ride at the age of 7, and was hooked ever since.

Motorcycles aren’t just for the boys anymore. If you’re a woman who loves to ride, take control, and have money to burn, then this Ducati 999S should be sitting in your garage.

The flawless handiwork of countless hours surrounds the whole body of the luxury bike into an identical handmade carbon coating, which establishes a symbol of high performance and timeless beauty. Price at a whopping $165,000, the only one-of-a-kind carbon fiber Ducati sounds impressive.

Growing up, I was always around motorcycles, and remember my grandmother telling me I was not allowed on one. Well, being the rebel that I am, I had to find out for myself. What a thrill!!! Of course, the minute I got home, my grandmother was waiting at the door for me. Needless to say, I got quite a tongue-lashing.

Once I reached adulthood, I dated a guy who owned a motorcycle and couldn’t wait to get on and experience that thrill of riding on the open road once again. It was even better than Iremembered.

My current boyfriend recently started riding and just purchased his first bike, a Honda Nighthawk. I can’t wait for him to get comfortable with the bike, so I can go riding with him.

If you’re a woman who rides, hit us up and let us know what type of bike you own.

Also On HelloBeautiful: