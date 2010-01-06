How To Be A Better Mom

No one said motherhood is easy. And while the rewards are enormous (what could be better than hearing those three little words come from your child’s mouth?), it’s largely a thankless job.

(From sheknows.com)

But that doesn’t mean you don’t want to do your very best. Moms everywhere want to be the perfect mother. Relax. No one’s perfect. But here are six little ways to get you that much closer to that so-called Supermom status.

Listen to your kids

We mean really listen. Yes, we know that you’ve heard your child tell you the same story about her best friend’s pet frog 46 times, and it got a little redundant on round 3 — but to her, this is the coolest thing since Dora the Explorer. When she tells a story, engage her and ask her questions.

My Body

1. Remember to listen. When kids tell stories, they may seem to ramble – but what they are sharing is important to them. Show them it’s important to you as well.

2. Stop trying to achieve perfection. We all want our kids to shine, but unfair expectations will just lead to lowered self-esteem.

3. Be firm. If your kid wants to do something you do not think is a good idea, say no and stick to it. Wavering just makes them unsure of their boundaries.

Forget the Joneses

We understand the quest for perfection. But don’t try to force your child into a mold of unattainable standards just so you can brag about how he mastered the Mandarin language at the age of 3 at your next moms’ group. Just be happy that he’s happy.

How to care for a newborn

Replenish yourself

Being good to yourself allows you to be better to your kids. So forget mom guilt and go out for dinner with the girls already, or simply allow your hubby to take a shift with the kids while you relax in the bath with a good book. Taking some time for yourself will allow you to restore the energy you need for effective, nurturing motherhood.

5 time-saving tips for moms

Click here for more tips