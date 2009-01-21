10 Things Black Women Need Most From The President

From Essence.com

The well-being of African-American women may be the best gauge of the status of all citizens. And measures that help us will also heal the country. The Obama “Blueprint for Change” plan includes policies we want to see implemented.

The Issue: HEALTH CARE

What we need: An overhaul of the health care system and an HIV/AIDS policy targeting African-American women by:

•Fulfilling the pledge to see that everyone has health insurance.

•Enacting the proposed legislation to establish community outreach programs in underserved areas.

The Issue: THE ECONOMY

What we need: A jumpstart for the economy of our depressed neighborhoods by:

•Hiking the minimum wage to $9.50/hour by 2011 as promised.

•Following through on the pledge to assist with day care and invest $1 billion in jobs and career programs.

The Issue: EDUCATION

What we need: Intervention with early-childhood education and financial assistance with college tuition by:

• Increasing Head Start funding.

• Creating the proposed American Opportunity Tax Credit worth $4,000 tuition assistance in exchange for community service.

