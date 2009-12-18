Wayans Bros. Get Sued By Former Employee

A former assistant to the Wayans Brothers has sued the comedy team for unspecified damages, saying they snatched his “You know you’re a Golddigger …” book and published it as their own.

Jared Edwards of Los Angeles filed the lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday against Keenen Ivory Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans and St. Martin’s Press.

The lawsuit said Edwards worked as an assistant for a decade beginning in 1995. He is claiming that he showed the Wayans dozens of jokes in 2005 about women who seek wealth and status through romance, and that he quit his job in 2006 after his bosses told him his book had no chance of being published. However, after rejected the idea, they published their own “101 Ways to Know You’re a Golddigger” in May.

