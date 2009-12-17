Woman Almost Gets Arrested For Breastfeeding In Target

On a recent segment of The Wendy Williams Show, Wendy discussed a news-making incident where a woman was nearly arrested at a Michigan Target for breastfeeding her four month old baby. Apparently, security was called and the woman was asked to stop. When she refused, the police were called in, at which point the woman was told that it is illegal to breastfeed in public.

How sad is it that women are now being banned from feeding their babies in public. Must we cower in dirty bathroom stalls with our new born babies just to feed them naturally? This law is just a gross misuse of power that has put women, and mothers in particular, at a huge disadvantage.

What are your thoughts? Should women be allowed to breastfeed in public?

Check out the video below:

Here is the news coverage of the incident:

