How To Spot A Liar

There is something about the way these people talk, we have met one–a liar! They have the best stories and most of them could be novelist the way that they carefully craft the details of their life in an effort to, I guess be more interesting. You are intrigued by the lifestyle and taken in by the interesting and exciting, new person in your world. But do not allow yourself to be pulled into their universe because that road only leads to disappointment.

A pathological liar is usually defined as someone who lies incessantly to get their way and does so with little concern for others. Pathological lying is often viewed as coping mechanism developed in early childhood and it is often associated with some other type of mental health disorder. A compulsive liar is defined as someone who lies out of habit. Lying is their normal and reflexive way of responding to questions. Compulsive liars bend the truth about everything, large and small. For a compulsive liar, telling the truth is very awkward and uncomfortable while lying feels right , according to truthaboutdeception.com

There were signs that this was not an honest person but you weren’t paying attention so here is a recap.

1. No stories are too elaborate: Look, most people have elaborate things happen to them occasional, but no one but ‘Sasha Fierce’ has a fabulous life all of the time. These people never really connect the dots and/or introduce you to “key players” in their skims because all of this is a figment of their imagination.

2. They get annoyed if you ask questions: When people volunteer information, then you ask questions to clarify and they seem bothered– that’s a red flag. When someone is telling the truth they will answer questions willingly.

3. There is no one who can verify this “truth”: If a person never has an alibi for whatever story they have made up. Just walk away because a liar will never stop!

