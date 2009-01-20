CLOSE
The Audacity Of Soap

Want to do your part and help President Barack Obama clean up America?

Well, you can start by cleaning up yourself first. When you purchase these Obama Bar soaps, a portion of the proceeds go to the Yellow Ribbon Fund to assist injured service members.

Here are some scents to choose from:

* Sensible Sunflower
* Blue State Bluebonnet
* Sea to Shining Cedar
* Pine Tar Prosperity
* Prickly Pear Progress
* Great American Sassafras
* Honey Oat Hope
* Global Lemongrass Grape

$6-$10. Click here to purchase.

