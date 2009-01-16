Kimora To Bear More Beautiful Children

If I was Kimora Lee, I would be pregnant, like, all the time. She’s a gorgeous-baby-making machine. Have you seen her two girls? So when I heard she was actually carrying Djimon Hounsou’s baby, all I could think was, “well, it’s about time.”

According to US Weekly,

Kimora Lee Simmons and actor Djimon Hounsou are expecting their first child together, a source close to the couple tells Usmagazine.com. Simmons, 33, has two daughters, Ming Lee, 8, and Aoki Lee, 6, with hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons, whom she divorced in 2008 after nearly 10 years of marriage. “I have a lot of hang-ups in life with men. I’m not very trusting,” she told Harper’s Bazaar last year. “After my breakup, I thought, ‘I don’t need anything.'” But after meeting Hounsou in February 2007, she said, “I have someone who has the heart, the soul, and the hotness.” Added Hounsou , “My first impression has always been the same, that she’s a very beautiful lady, very capable and intelligent and smart with great family values. She’s the least high-maintenance lady I’ve ever dated.” Asked if she wanted more kids, Simmons told Us last September, “I would love to. I practice everyday.”

Congrats!

