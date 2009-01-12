Buena Beach , Calvin Gets Canned

Created by Diane Brown, Buena Beach is an online soap opera, giving up all the juicy details of some of the hottest guys and gals of Buena Beach, a small town in Southern California. New episodes will begin on Jan.20th and posted on weekdays. Here’s a preview.

The Voice:

The usual sounds abound on this particular Monday – the flutter of Diane’s nails speeding away on the keyboard as her boss, Danny, walks by (and the surreptitious mouse clicks as she makes mad bids on E-Bay once he’s safe in his office), Sandy’s cracking and strained voice as she sings along to any and every tune her radio has to offer, and Mario’s pompous sham of a laugh that he reserves for his wife and bill collectors. Chimes, dings, gossip and laughter appropriately fill the large room – somewhat of an odd soundtrack to the scene on the other side of the floor-to-ceiling windows providing most of the light for staff. Whereas inside are the requisite copiers, vending machine, cubicles, and unprofessional receptionist one might expect to find within a government institution, outside, waves crash and kids run along the soft sand. Cyclists pedal their way with and against the wind, easily surpassing the joggers with whom they share the path that twists along the coastline.

Just another day in Buena Beach, and the offices of the City’s Parks and Beaches Department.

“Anyway, babe. I gotta go. Something’s happening. Alright – bye.” Diane closes her mobile phone and tucks it into her newest bag, the biggest Coach purse in the galaxy. It was a gift, of course. She could never afford that or any of her other bags, belts, or designer jeans she sports ad nauseum. Steadying herself on the frail pieces of wood and metal she calls shoes, Diane rises slowly from her padded swivel chair and steps coolly towards Danny’s door, which has been left slightly ajar. Another foot and a half closer and those muffled grunts will be comprehensible statements. Hopefully, blameful, controversial statements that she’ll be able to reenact over lunch with Sandy.

“I don’t care what that… …doesn’t make a difference. …seven damn years, man. What the hell was she doing at…” As close as she’s able to get without stirring up suspicion, it still isn’t enough to get all the particulars. She’ll have to use her imagination to fill in the details. But, from what she can tell, Calvin is busted. Sounds like he’s gonna get written up. Bummer.

Mere seconds later, Diane nearly sprains an ankle trying to get back to her seat with both swiftness and nonchalance when she hears Calvin’s feet stomping towards the door, and Danny’s poised steps following after. Any slower, and she would have been the unfortunate victim of a speeding door as Calvin kicked it open, instantly halting the bustling office sounds.

“Don’t think this is the last you’ll see of me. This ain’t over,” blasts Calvin as he heads to his desk.

Danny responds with his stance, arms crossed and feet wide apart in front of his door.

