Woman Gives Herself 12 Months To Find A Husband

As friends get married and biological clocks start ticking, many women start scrambling for a lifelong mate. So why not make it fun?

[From Essence.com]

Am I ever going to meet “The One?” Will I be single for the rest of my life? What am I doing wrong? These questions and others like them can be heard during a girls’ night out in Anytown, U.S.A. Beyoncé’s hit song has sparked a craze, with single ladies everywhere longing for Mr. Right to “put a ring on it.” But how far would you go to find that mate? Well, meet Neenah Pickett, a 42-year-old single woman who’s taking marriage matters into her own hands. Pickett is putting her pride aside and publicly announcing to the world her desire to find a man with the launch of her Web site, 52weeks2findhim.com. She’s made a New Year’s resolution that she’s determined to keep: to find a husband within a year. From blogging to taking polls on the best places to meet guys, Pickett is doing whatever it takes to reach her goal. With the help of friends and family, the New Jersey-based media consultant will choose the crème de la crème from men who will submit their video profiles through her site, giving a whole new meaning to the term “Internet dating.”

Only a few days into 2009, the self-professed go-getter already has dates lined up and is ready to mingle and meet her groom. Though her approach may seem far-fetched to most, Pickett has no doubt that this will be her year to wed. The adventurous Capricorn took a break from her love quest to chat with ESSENCE.com about her inspiration for 52weeks2findhim.com, past dates gone wrong, and what will happen if she can’t find a husband in 12 months.

