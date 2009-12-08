VIDEO: Woman Leaves Tiger’s Home In Ambulance

Early this morning, a woman was taken from the Florida home of Tiger Woods to the nearby Health Central Hospital after firefighters responded to an emergency medical call.

Dispatchers received a call from the home at 2:36 a.m. A radio log showed an adult woman was transported to the hospital in Ocoee. The log also showed the patient initially refused transport, but was later listed as an advanced life support patient. The adult female’s identity and exact condition are unknown.

It has been reported that the mother of Tiger Woods’ wife, Elin Nordegren, as well as her twin sister, had arrived in Central Florida on Monday. It is not known if either of them are the patient.

A black Cadillac Escalade with a license plate similar to the one in the infamous crash was seen at the hospital shortly after the ambulance arrived.

Did “SNL” Go Too Far With Tiger Skit?

Dead Wrong! NY Post Photoshops A “Battered” Tiger

Check out the couple below: