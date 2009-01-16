FANTASY FRIDAY: I Wouldn’t Mind Going For A Spin

Here’s a car I wouldn’t mind taking for a spin. The 2009 Cadillac Presidential Limo was recently revealed as the official ride for President-elect Barack Obama.The car, referred to by the Secret Service as “the beast,” will reportedly feature heavy armor that is at least 5 inches thick and comes complete with run-flat tires, bulletproof glass and a completely sealed interior to ward off a chemical attack, among many other high-tech security features.
