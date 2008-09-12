Top 5 Jewel Toned Bags

1) The right tote to carry around this fall: Michael Kors purple
patent leather tote. Available at shop.nordstrom.com for 398 dollars.
2) Suede is this fall’s patent leather. This jeweled tone Valentino“Maison” Tote teal bag needs to be on my arm. A little pricey for my budget, but it’s definitely No. 1 on my wish list. $2,295 at
www.senoracartera.com
3) Fall’s new netural: Navy. This large Pringle of Scotland tote will definitely hold all your daily
essentials. 1,100 dollars at www.net-a-porter
4) This urban-chic “Bianca Doctor Satchel from Steve Madden is sturdy yet feminine. 262 dollars at www.zappos.com
5)The best combination of girly, tough and modern. This “Cammie Hill”3-tier soft leather bag stands out from the rest of the pack. Available at www.ravinstyle.com $270.