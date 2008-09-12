Top 5 Jewel Toned Bags

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

1) The right tote to carry around this fall: Michael Kors purple

patent leather tote. Available at shop.nordstrom.com for 398 dollars.

2) Suede is this fall’s patent leather. This jeweled tone Valentino“Maison” Tote teal bag needs to be on my arm. A little pricey for my budget, but it’s definitely No. 1 on my wish list. $2,295 at

www.senoracartera.com

3) Fall’s new netural: Navy. This large Pringle of Scotland tote will definitely hold all your daily

essentials. 1,100 dollars at www.net-a-porter

4) This urban-chic “Bianca Doctor Satchel from Steve Madden is sturdy yet feminine. 262 dollars at www.zappos.com

5)The best combination of girly, tough and modern. This “Cammie Hill”3-tier soft leather bag stands out from the rest of the pack. Available at www.ravinstyle.com $270.

Fashion, jewel toned bags,

Also On HelloBeautiful: