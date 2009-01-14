A Beauty Give-A-Way You Can’t Miss!

Anything with the word free in it sounds good to me, combine that with the word make up and I am in heaven. Yes ladies, all of your favorite department stores will be giving away free make up starting January 20th. Certain brands of perfume are included in the deal as well. This applies to high-end brands including Chanel, Christian Dior, Estee Lauder, and Loreal. Each customer is granted one free item from the cosmetics department worth up to $25.

So, where can you find this amazing deal? Below are the list of department stores that are part of the make up give away.

• Bergdorf Goodman

• Bergner’s

• Bloomingdale’s

• Boston Store

• Carson Pirie Scott

• Dillard’s

• Gottschalks

• Herberger’s

• Macy’s

• Neiman Marcus

• Nordstrom

• Parisian

• Saks Fifth Avenue

• Younkers

This is all part of a recent class action settlement involving the make up companies and certain department stores. As a result, $175 million worth of free cosmetics products must be given away, while supplies last, on a first come first serve basis for the entire week starting on January 20th.

For full information on the lawsuit, and participating brands visit the official website: http://www.cosmeticssettlement.com/

