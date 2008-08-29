CLOSE
Top 5 Must Have Fitness Items

1) Enhance your training with this Adidas ClimaCool Supernova Crop Top with built-in shelf bra. I own this item and it is definitely a must-have. 30 dollars at adidas.com.

2) These fitted flared roll over yoga pants from fitcouture.com is stylish, yet comfortable. Available in various colors at a low price of 49.00 dollars

3) A tribute to this years’s Olympic Jamaican track team, here’s your “bolt” of lightning bag from puma.com. 100 dollars.

4) Whether you’re training for a marathon or just getting into shape, this Nike Zoom Victory running shoe provides maximum support with minimal weight. 100 dollars at nike.com

5) A staple in everyone’s wardrobe, this track jacket from nike.com features headphone ports, so you don’t have to worry about wires cluttering up your game. 65 dollars.

