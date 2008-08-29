Top 5 Must Have Fitness Items

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

1) Enhance your training with this Adidas ClimaCool Supernova Crop Top with built-in shelf bra. I own this item and it is definitely a must-have. 30 dollars at adidas.com.

2) These fitted flared roll over yoga pants from fitcouture.com is stylish, yet comfortable. Available in various colors at a low price of 49.00 dollars

3) A tribute to this years’s Olympic Jamaican track team, here’s your “bolt” of lightning bag from puma.com. 100 dollars.

4) Whether you’re training for a marathon or just getting into shape, this Nike Zoom Victory running shoe provides maximum support with minimal weight. 100 dollars at nike.com

5) A staple in everyone’s wardrobe, this track jacket from nike.com features headphone ports, so you don’t have to worry about wires cluttering up your game. 65 dollars.

