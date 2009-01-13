CLOSE
Unclutter Your Home In The New Year

Clear up your space and your head. Chances are if the things around you in your everyday life are in order, you might find yourself with a more orderly mind.

Here are some tips on how to reduce clutter in your home.

Look for furniture that does double duty, such as a trunk-style coffee table in which you can store magazines and books.

Put clothing you don’t use year-round under your bed and out of the way.

Hang CDs and DVDs from a door with a media rack.

Save space with shelves that lean against the wall instead of a bulkier bookcase.

