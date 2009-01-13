Unclutter Your Home In The New Year

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Clear up your space and your head. Chances are if the things around you in your everyday life are in order, you might find yourself with a more orderly mind.

Here are some tips on how to reduce clutter in your home.

Look for furniture that does double duty, such as a trunk-style coffee table in which you can store magazines and books.

Put clothing you don’t use year-round under your bed and out of the way.

Hang CDs and DVDs from a door with a media rack.

Save space with shelves that lean against the wall instead of a bulkier bookcase.

Also On HelloBeautiful: