WTF?! Bey To Take Time Off & Travel “Without Anyone”

We’re gonna have to get used to seeing a little less Beyonce next year. She’s planning to disappear off the radar for a couple of months in the spring.

Bey says, “I usually know what I’m going to do within a year. I have the next year planned out. But for the first time ever, after a couple of dates in February and a couple of award shows, I promised myself that it’s time to smell the roses. I’m going to take — hopefully – a couple of months off. I’ll perhaps take some art classes, I’ll visit some museums and I’ll check out some shows on Broadway. I’d like to travel somewhere — maybe back to Egypt — without anyone. Without any security, and focus on things I’ve always wanted to do myself.”

What’ll Jay do while she’s gone?

Beyonce Leads Grammy Nominations With 10 Nods

Beyonce’s “I Am…Yours” Thanksgiving Special (VIDEO)