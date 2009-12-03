WTF?! Bey To Take Time Off & Travel “Without Anyone”

We’re gonna have to get used to seeing a little less Beyonce next year. She’s planning to disappear off the radar for a couple of months in the spring.
Bey says, “I usually know what I’m going to do within a year. I have the next year planned out. But for the first time ever, after a couple of dates in February and a couple of award shows, I promised myself that it’s time to smell the roses. I’m going to take — hopefully – a couple of months off. I’ll perhaps take some art classes, I’ll visit some museums and I’ll check out some shows on Broadway. I’d like to travel somewhere — maybe back to Egypt — without anyone. Without any security, and focus on things I’ve always wanted to do myself.”
What’ll Jay do while she’s gone?
