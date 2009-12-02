Usher Rebuilds Single Mother’s Home

He may represent the ATL, but Usher returned to his home state of Tennessee to help give one deserving family a new home.

On Oct. 17, the ‘Confessions’ singer teamed with ABC’s ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ to rebuild single mother Trina Scott’s problem-ridden home. Scott has been raising her three daughters as a single mother since her Clarksville police officer husband, Dave, was tragically killed in a car crash. In addition to devoting her free time to Concerns of Police Survivors, Inc, an organization which aids surviving family members of officers killed in the line of duty, she works a full-time job.

Aside from actually helping to physically build the Scott family’s new home, Usher’s non-profit, Usher’s New Look, will award the Scott family with $25,000 to award small grants of $500 to young people in their Tennessee community to start entrepreneurship project.

Catch Usher on ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ when it airs on Dec. 6 at 8 PM EST on ABC.

Again? Usher’s Girl Causing Drama With His Mama?

Usher’s Divorce Is Finalized