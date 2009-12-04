How We Reject Men With Our Body Language

There are many different ways to meet a man and some people are of the belief that men are everywhere. If men are everywhere then the term “it’s hard to meet a good man,” should be over and done with because we can meet them in all places. Which reminds me of another cliche’ “the good ones are always taken” for now– we will deal with one cliche at a time. If a woman is single it is because of her own doing according to Helpguide.org or maybe she does not realize what signals are being sent out.

6 Ways To Get Your Guy To Listen

Legs and arms crossed: This says that you are closed off. Always Be Conscience of Your Body: Try to feel sexy instead, wear something that makes you feel sensual, maybe your favorite bra or panty. Sexiness is in the head.

Unpleasant look on your face: This says that you are upset and/or have a bad attitude. Nobody wants to deal with an ice queen and you look unapproachable. Always Try To Be Pleasant: When you are out in public try to look happy, maybe not bubbling over with joy, but friendly.

Always With Friends: This is down right intimidating, if men are expected to make the first move it will be easier to meet someone if you are by yourself. Go Out Alone: Every once in a while take yourself out for a night in the town; you will see how many more people you encounter.

Coco Gives Black Women Advice On How To Keep A Man!!

Check out the hottest celeb pics on the net: