Any Given Sunday: Take A Seat

Every home should have one-a chair in which we can waste the better part of Sunday. I don’t know about you, but during the winter months, there’s nothing better than cozying up on that special chair and getting ready for some football.Here are some chairs to to sit and watch tv or just do NOTHING.
West Elm Lounger
This West Elm single futon lounger adjusts to two angles and reclines. Was $179.00 special: $159.00 at westelm.com
Ikea Boliden Chair And Footstool
Kick back and put your feet up on this Boliden chair and footstool from Ikea. Adjustable and removable headrests for individual seating comfort. $99 at ikea.com
Urban Outfitters Cherry Apostrophe Chair and Ottoman
Curl up in this low curved chair of extra-padded sturdy tweed complete with a matching ottoman. $275 at urbanoutfitters.com