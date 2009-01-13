Any Given Sunday: Take A Seat

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Every home should have one-a chair in which we can waste the better part of Sunday. I don’t know about you, but during the winter months, there’s nothing better than cozying up on that special chair and getting ready for some football.Here are some chairs to to sit and watch tv or just do NOTHING.

West Elm Lounger

This West Elm single futon lounger adjusts to two angles and reclines. Was $179.00 special: $159.00 at westelm.com

Ikea Boliden Chair And Footstool

Kick back and put your feet up on this Boliden chair and footstool from Ikea. Adjustable and removable headrests for individual seating comfort. $99 at ikea.com

Urban Outfitters Cherry Apostrophe Chair and Ottoman

Curl up in this low curved chair of extra-padded sturdy tweed complete with a matching ottoman. $275 at urbanoutfitters.com

