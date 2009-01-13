CLOSE
HomeStyle & Beauty

Any Given Sunday: Take A Seat

Leave a comment

Every home should have one-a chair in which we can waste the better part of Sunday. I don’t know about you, but during the winter months, there’s nothing better than cozying up on that special chair and getting ready for some football.Here are some chairs to to sit and watch tv or just do NOTHING.

West Elm Lounger

This West Elm single futon lounger adjusts to two angles and reclines. Was $179.00 special: $159.00 at westelm.com

Ikea Boliden Chair And Footstool

Kick back and put your feet up on this Boliden chair and footstool from Ikea. Adjustable and removable headrests for individual seating comfort. $99 at ikea.com

Urban Outfitters Cherry Apostrophe Chair and Ottoman

Curl up in this low curved chair of extra-padded sturdy tweed complete with a matching ottoman. $275 at urbanoutfitters.com

Living Room , Loungers , Sundays

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close