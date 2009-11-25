6 Ways To Get Your Guy To Listen

Are you tired of repeating yourself constantly to your man? We came up with a list of things that may just make them listen. Some are funny and some are serious. Don’t get offended. Just have fun with them.

1. Say the word “football” in one or more of your sentences.

2. Tell him you’ll be extra nice to him at “bedtime” if he listens to you for just 5 minutes. Ah, good old bribery…

3. Take the time to listen to him. Maybe he’ll repay the favor.

4. Try not to talk during intimate moments. He’s more interested in what you’re doing, rather than what you’re saying.

5. Tell him he can have a man’s night out soon if he listens to you for 10 minutes. A little more good old bribery…

6. Get off the phone. How is he going to listen to you when you’re talking to your best friend at the same time?

