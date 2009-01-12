CLOSE
Home

Jennifer Hudson Will Not Sing At Inaguration

Leave a comment

Looks like Jennifer Hudson will not be peforming at next week’s Presidential inauguration.

Hudson’s rep told “Access Hollywood,” “there is no truth to this.” We wonder if Beyonce will take her place instead.

Inauguration , jennifer hudson

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close