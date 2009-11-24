Best Deals For Black Friday

Black Friday deals are coming early in 2009 and Hellobeautiful have rounded up the best deals for our readers. Major retailers, including Toys “R” Us, Walmart, Kmart and Sears are holding pre-Black Friday sales and promotions on their websites, so with the big day fast approaching, it may be time to start thinking about your shopping strategy for the holidays.

Decorate with candles this thanksgiving

Take a look at what some of the biggest retailers are offering:

Here are some links to make your shopping easier:

Black Friday 2009 Ads

Black Friday.net

Walmart Black Friday

TheBlackFriday.com

Babies r us.com

Target.com

ToyRUs.com

lowe’s.com

We’re not sure about this one, but if it’s true, we’re sooo excited..There have been rumors swirling about what Apple might offer for its 2009 Black Friday sales, and now Boy Genius Report has gotten a copy of what may be a leaked Apple ad detailing its Black Friday deals.

Dress up your table this Thanksgiving