She’s Having A Baby!

Jill Scott confirmed she is pregnant by her fiancee:

Jill Scott is pregnant with her first child, the R&B singer and actress revealed to reporters at the Television Critics Association conference in Los Angeles on Friday.

Promoting her new HBO series The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency, based on the popular novels by Alexander McCall Smith, Scott said she discovered that she was pregnant just before leaving for Botswana where she filmed the show. “The first trimester I spent in Botswana,” said the star, who is due April 25. “That was one of the biggest challenges of my life. First trimester!

