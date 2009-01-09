The Game Is On!

We are loving the stories of the CW series “The Game” this season. But is it just us, or is there a big of a lack of promotion for this show? With its awkward time slot on Fridays at 8:30, we always only seem to remember that the show is on about 15 minutes after it started. A lot of fans are speculating that they believe the CW is trying to cancel this show. Make sure you set your alarms and timers to remember to watch “The Game” tonight at 8:30.

Check out a promo for the new episode below:

