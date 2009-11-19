EYE CANDY: Michael Ealy

Known for his charming looks and deep personality, Michael Ealy blessed the movie screen with his role in Barbershop (2002). When he left Silver Spring, Maryland, with a degree in English, he headed off to New York. From there he performed in several stage productions, including the Off-Broadway hits “Joe Fearless” and “Whoa-Jack”. He’s appeared in Showtime’s “Soul Food” (2000), on NBC’s “Law & Order” (1990) and the ABC sitcom “Madigan Men” (2000). In 2005, Ealy co-starred in the telefilm version of “Their Eyes Were Watching God”, produced by Oprah Winfrey and Quincy Jones, and starring Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry. The same year, he starred in the independent film Jellysmoke, directed by Mark Banning. He starred in the Showtime television series “Sleeper Cell”, the first season of which aired from December 4–18, 2005, and the second season, Sleeper Cell: American Terror, which aired December 10–17, 2006.

