Watch the two young ladies MURDER (in a good way) Lady Gaga’s latest single, “Bad Romance.”

If I were Gaga, I would definitely pick them up before someone else does!!! Maybe they should do a remix!!!

Great job ladies!!!!!

And if you haven’t heard the original, check out the video below!

