Amy Winehouse Is A Fashion Designer?

It’s pure coincidence that RIGHT after I finished posting about how much I hate non-fashion-designer celebrities wanting to be fashion designers, I read an article on Vogue.com UK stating that famed soul singer and drug addict Amy Winehouse is in negotiations with British designer Fred Perry to start her own line. What?

According to the site,

…the Rehab singer let slip during a festive holiday that she is currently in negotiations with iconic British label Fred Perry and has already started sketching out a few of her ideas. “She was almost childishly excited and couldn’t stop talking about it,” a source told The Sun. She may have spent 2008 beset by personal problems but for some, a Winehouse foray into fashion could seem overdue; not only did her distinctive look dictate the styling of Karl Lagerfeld’s Paris-Londres Metiers d’Art collection for Chanel in 2007 but Roberto Cavalli has previously declared her “a fashion icon because she is unique”, and London-based footwear designer Jonathan Kelsey created a stiletto, the Amy, in her honour – which she was promptly photographed wearing.

Do you think Amy has the potential to make it as a fashion designer, or should she probably look into taking care of her health first? The Skeptical Sally in me is going for the latter.

Also On HelloBeautiful: