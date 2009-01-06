CLOSE
HomeSex

Where The Boys Are

Leave a comment

From Essence.com

Where are all the great eligible Black Men?  Essence.com gives us a few tips on great places to meet men.

  1. Business and Networking events — These events are definitely worth attending because of the caliber of men they attract!
  2. Car Wash — There are usually nice men at the car wash.
  3. Open Mic Nights/Poetry Readings — Hey, it worked for Nina in “Love Jones,” right?
  4. Fraternity Conferences — These gatherings are filled with men-who went to college.

For more great places to meet men click here to go to Essence.com.

Looking for hot date spots?  Click here

date spots , dating , essence , men

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close