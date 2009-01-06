Where The Boys Are

From Essence.com

Where are all the great eligible Black Men? Essence.com gives us a few tips on great places to meet men.

Business and Networking events — These events are definitely worth attending because of the caliber of men they attract! Car Wash — There are usually nice men at the car wash. Open Mic Nights/Poetry Readings — Hey, it worked for Nina in “Love Jones,” right? Fraternity Conferences — These gatherings are filled with men-who went to college.

For more great places to meet men click here to go to Essence.com.

Looking for hot date spots? Click here

Also On HelloBeautiful: