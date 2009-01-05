Is That Grape Juice, Mariah, Or Are You Just Not Pregnant?

Well, kids, there you have it. Either Mariah Carey is proving once and for all that she’s not carrying Nick’s cannon, or she’s really putting up the ultimate front for the paparazzi.

The singer was spotted toasting to presumably the good life with hubby Nick Cannon and friends, despite a ton of pregnancy rumors going around. But we all know Mariah is all about attention, so we really wouldn’t put it past her to throw some Welch’s in a wine glass to ward off nosy gossip hounds.

Then again, they say a glass of wine won’t hurt a fetus, so maybe she’s just celebrating the new year and calling it quits on the booze after that.

What do YOU think?

Also On HelloBeautiful: