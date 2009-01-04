Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner?

From NYTimes.com

It was the first gala dinner welcoming Mr. Clinton to town, a glittery event that would cement Ms. Harriman’s status as the capital’s supreme social power broker until her death in 1997, and a scene straight out of the wildest fantasies of every Washington hostess (Democratic ones, anyway).

Now as a new administration moves to town, another Washington guessing game begins: who will be able to snag the Obamas for dinner?

“There’s a lot of jockeying right now,” said Ann Walker Marchant, the chief executive of a public relations firm and a niece of Vernon E. Jordan Jr., the longtime Clinton insider. “They certainly know they have an open invitation at my house.”

“Everybody in town wants to see them, everybody wants to go to the White House,” said Sally Quinn, the author, journalist and frequent hostess. “And everybody wants to have them over.”

Click here to read the entire article.

Also On HelloBeautiful: